Sept 7 (Reuters) - GIEAG Immobilien AG :

* Sells Oasis II office project in Stuttgart to Amundi Immbilier

* Amundi Immobilier has acquired property and secrecy has been sworn regarding precise sale price

* Shall capitalize profit from sale of Oasis II in current 2015 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)