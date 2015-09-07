FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redefine International acquires property portfolio worth 489 mln stg
September 7, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Redefine International acquires property portfolio worth 489 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc :

* Has acquired R10 billion (£489 million) property portfolio

* Transaction will result in company’s portfolio increasing by 50 per cent to over R30 billion (£1.5 billion)

* Reached a conditional agreement with Aegon UK Property Fund (“seller”) to acquire AUK portfolio through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Redefine AUK

* Exchanged contracts unconditionally with seller, to acquire Banbury cross retail park for a consideration of R1.09 billion (£52.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

