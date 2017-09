Sept 7 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG :

* Has signed a purchase and transfer agreement to acquire part of the business for integrated SAP process solutions of nextevolution AG in the framework of an asset deal

* Purchase price is 2 million euros ($2.23 million) Source text - bit.ly/1JMmbOD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)