Sept 7 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG :

* Announces disposal of two assets in Ditzingen

* Total consideration for sale of two assets is 31.9 million euros ($35.62 million)

* Gain of 2.3 million euros compared to IFRS fair value as of Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)