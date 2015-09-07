FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glencore outlines plan to reduce net debt
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 7, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore outlines plan to reduce net debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Plans to reduce net debt and adapt business to current commodity landscape

* Fully committed proposed equity capital raising of up to us$2.5 billion

* Alongside additional capital preservation / debt reduction measures which, taken together, have an aggregate value of up to $10.2 billion

* Also certain other portfolio optimisation and cost reduction actions

* Objective of reducing net debt to low $20s billion by end of 2016

* 78 percent of proposed equity issuance underwritten by Citi and Morgan Stanley

* Commitments from Glencore senior management (including CEO, CFO and several board members) to take up remaining 22 pct of proposed equity issuance

* Decision has been taken to suspend dividend until further notice

* This measure will save about $2.4 billion between now and end of 2016

* Announces its intention to further reduce net working capital by an additional $1.5 billion by end of June 2016,

* Announces a further reduction in expected capital expenditure on industrial assets in 2015 and 2016 by an additional $500 million to $1 billion

* Overall anticipated capital expenditure on industrial assets in 2015 and 2016 is now $10 billion to $10.5 billion.

* Reiterate 2015 FY marketing EBIT guidance of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion, remain confident of our long-term guidance range of $2.7 billion to $3.7 billion - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.