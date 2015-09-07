FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Advtech to raise 850 mln rand via rights offer
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 7, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Advtech to raise 850 mln rand via rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd

* Intention to undertake a renounceable rights offer to its shareholders to raise up to ZAR850 million.

* Terms of rights offer have not been finalised

* Advtech’s borrowings are expected to increase from ZAR1.7 billion to ca. ZAR1.9 billion by calendar year end, assuming addition of no new projects

* Flexible capital structure that will enable company to pursue accelerated growth opportunities most efficiently

* Current Advtech group debt facilities total ca. ZAR1.8 billion

* Funds raised will be used to reduce to some extent and restructure current indebtedness, fund capital projects and planned acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.