BRIEF-Advtech to raise 850 mln rand via rights offer

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd

* Intention to undertake a renounceable rights offer to its shareholders to raise up to ZAR850 million.

* Terms of rights offer have not been finalised

* Advtech’s borrowings are expected to increase from ZAR1.7 billion to ca. ZAR1.9 billion by calendar year end, assuming addition of no new projects

* Flexible capital structure that will enable company to pursue accelerated growth opportunities most efficiently

* Current Advtech group debt facilities total ca. ZAR1.8 billion

* Funds raised will be used to reduce to some extent and restructure current indebtedness, fund capital projects and planned acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: