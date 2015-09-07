BRIEF-Cxense contemplates private placement

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* Announces contemplated private placement

* Contemplates issuance of new shares for a total consideration in range of 65 million - 80 million Norwegian crowns ($7.83 million - $9.64 million)

* Subscription price in private placement will be set through an accelerated book-building process

* Each investor subscribing for, and being allocated new shares in the private placement, will be granted one non-transferrable warrant for every two new shares being allocated to such investor in the private placement

* Each warrant gives the holder, subject to certain conditions the right to subscribe for one additional new share in the company at a subscription price of 130 crowns

* Subject to completion of private placement, intends to carry out a subsequent repair offering of new shares expected to be in amount of about 15 million crowns

* May raise up to 157.4 million crowns within coming approximately 12 months as a result of private placement, subsequent repair offering and exercise of all warrants

* Proceeds from the private placement will be partly used to finance the acquisition of a North American Software-as-a-Service company and partly to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and liquidity position, as well as for general corporate purposes

