FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cxense contemplates private placement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 7, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cxense contemplates private placement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* Announces contemplated private placement

* Contemplates issuance of new shares for a total consideration in range of 65 million - 80 million Norwegian crowns ($7.83 million - $9.64 million)

* Subscription price in private placement will be set through an accelerated book-building process

* Each investor subscribing for, and being allocated new shares in the private placement, will be granted one non-transferrable warrant for every two new shares being allocated to such investor in the private placement

* Each warrant gives the holder, subject to certain conditions the right to subscribe for one additional new share in the company at a subscription price of 130 crowns

* Subject to completion of private placement, intends to carry out a subsequent repair offering of new shares expected to be in amount of about 15 million crowns

* May raise up to 157.4 million crowns within coming approximately 12 months as a result of private placement, subsequent repair offering and exercise of all warrants

* Proceeds from the private placement will be partly used to finance the acquisition of a North American Software-as-a-Service company and partly to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and liquidity position, as well as for general corporate purposes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2999 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.