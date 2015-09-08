BRIEF-MCH Group H1 consolidated profit down 14.1 pct at CHF 48.7 mln

Sept 8 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG :

* At 84.1 million Swiss francs ($86.65 million), H1 EBITDA - the operative result before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - is 11.2 pct below the figure for this same period in 2014

* H1 operating income totals 308.5 million Swiss francs, 8.1 pct below the first six months of the previous year

* Consolidated profit for the first half of 2015 is 48.7 million Swiss francs, 14.1 pct below the same reporting period for 2014

* Is expecting a result for 2015 that will be substantially below both the result for 2014 with its strong exhibition schedule and the exceptional financial year of 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1QleF1L Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)