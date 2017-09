Sept 8 (Reuters) - Corbion NV :

* Announces that a second of its production plants for L-Lactic acid received approved supplier status under the Biocidal Products Regulation (EU) No 528/2012 (BPR), and as such it products can be used in biocidal products Source text: bit.ly/1IVbVC3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)