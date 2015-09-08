FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RSA to sell Latin America operations for about 403 mln stg
September 8, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RSA to sell Latin America operations for about 403 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* RSA announces sale of operations in Latin America

* Signed contracts to sell its operations in Latin America to Suramericana S.A., insurance subsidiary of Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana

* Deal for approximately 403 mln stg payable in cash

* Transaction is expected to be significantly positive for RSA’s capital ratios on all measures following completion

* It is anticipated that all completions will have concluded by the end of 2016

* As part of deal, senior management in each of the respective country operations expected to remain with respective businesses at close Link to press release: (bit.ly/1VK6pLv) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
