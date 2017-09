Sept 8 (Reuters) - Deinove SA :

* Announces technological and commercial partnership with Tyton BioEnergy Systems

* Says the main goal of the partnership is to combine Tyton's energy tobacco feedstock, process and production infrastructure with Deinove's Deino-based fermentation solutions in order to produce green chemical compounds of high commercial value