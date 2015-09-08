FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cxense completes private placement with NOK 80 million in gross proceeds
#Software
September 8, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cxense completes private placement with NOK 80 million in gross proceeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* Private placement has been successfully subscribed raising 80 million Norwegian crowns ($9.65 million) in gross proceeds through subscription of 800,000 shares, each share at a subscription price of 100 crowns

* Will consider to carry out a subsequent offering

* Subscription price in such subsequent offering will be 100 crowns, being same as subscription price in private placement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2863 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

