BRIEF-Cxense completes private placement with NOK 80 million in gross proceeds

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :
* Private placement has been successfully subscribed raising 80 million Norwegian crowns ($9.65 million) in gross proceeds through subscription of 800,000 shares, each share at a subscription price of 100 crowns
* Will consider to carry out a subsequent offering
* Subscription price in such subsequent offering will be 100 crowns, being same as subscription price in private placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2863 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)