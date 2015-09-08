FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairvest Property full-year revenue rises 26 pct
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fairvest Property full-year revenue rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :

* FY vacancies reduced to 4.4 percent of total lettable area

* Distribution for year increased by 10.1 percent to 15.106 cents per share

* Like-for-like annualised property income increased by 10.2 percent

* Distribution growth of 9 percent to 10 percent share for year to June 30, 2016 expected

* Revenue for year ended June 30, 2015 increased by 26.2 percent to R187.9 million

* Total property portfolio increased from R109.1 million in June, 2014 to R361.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

