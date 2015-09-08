FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revenio unit submits FDA permit application for Icare HOME tonometer
#Healthcare
September 8, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Revenio unit submits FDA permit application for Icare HOME tonometer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj

* FDA permit application for the Icare HOME tonometer filed in the US

* Icare Finland Oy, a subsidiary of Revenio Group, has submitted a sales permit application - for its HOME tonometer for monitoring eye pressure at home - to United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* Says cannot estimate accurately when FDA decision will be obtained but is prepared that permit would be granted during 2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
