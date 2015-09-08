BRIEF-Revenio unit submits FDA permit application for Icare HOME tonometer

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj

* FDA permit application for the Icare HOME tonometer filed in the US

* Icare Finland Oy, a subsidiary of Revenio Group, has submitted a sales permit application - for its HOME tonometer for monitoring eye pressure at home - to United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* Says cannot estimate accurately when FDA decision will be obtained but is prepared that permit would be granted during 2016

