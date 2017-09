Sept 8 (Reuters) - Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese :

* H1 EBITDA 13.7 million euros ($15.32 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 5.2 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 0.06 euros per share

* Trend in H2 should be in line with H1, with higher growth in net sales for 2015 as a whole than in H1