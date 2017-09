Sept 8 (Reuters) - TxCell SA :

* TxCell announces peer-reviewed publication of preclinical efficacy results for Col-Treg in autoimmune uveitis in an ophthalmology journal

* Results are being published in Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS), a prominent journal in field of ophthalmic and vision research

