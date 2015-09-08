FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transgene announces final survival data from PHASE 2b TIME trial with TG4010 immunotherapy
#Healthcare
September 8, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Transgene announces final survival data from PHASE 2b TIME trial with TG4010 immunotherapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Transgene announces final overall survival data from phase 2b TIME trial with tg4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer

* Overall survival (OS) data confirm strength of previously reported improvements

* Overall survival data are significant in patients with a “low” level of triple positive activated lymphocytes (TrPAL2)

* Overall survival data are significant in patients with low TrPAL and non-squamous disease

* Data showed patients with low levels of TrPAL at baseline showed statistically significant differences in both PFS and OS when treated with TG4010 compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
