FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dorma Kaba Holding FY 2014/2015 sales up 8.1 pct to CHF 1.09 bln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 9, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dorma Kaba Holding FY 2014/2015 sales up 8.1 pct to CHF 1.09 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Dorma Kaba Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014/2015 sales up 8.1 pct to 1,085.2 million Swiss francs ($1.11 billion)

* Says FY 2014/2015 net profit rose 8.3 percent to 98.9 million francs

* Dividend of 12.00 francs per share proposed for financial year 2014/2015 - dividend pay-out ratio of 50.9 pct

* Expects annual growth (organic and in local currency term) of 6 pct - 7 pct and an EBITDA margin of 18 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1Oxcabm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9797 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.