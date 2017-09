Sept 9 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd :

* FY net insurance premiums 27.396 billion rand versus 23.138 billion rand

* New business PVP up 21 pct to 50 billion rand

* Core headline earnings up 6 pct to 3.8 billion rand

* Total dividend up 9 pct to 155 cents per share