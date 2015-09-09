FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiskars continues supply chain optimization with restructuring program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Continues the optimization of its supply chain with a restructuring program

* To optimize its global supply chain network in Europe and Asia

* Total costs of planned program are about 20 million euros ($22.33 million) in 2015-2017, which are planned to be recorded as non-recurring charges

* Planned Supply Chain 2017-program aims to improve competitiveness of Fiskars manufacturing operations and distribution network

* Targeted annual cost savings are about 8 million euros

* Cost savings to be achieved gradually with majority of the savings to materialize in the Group’s results after the program is completed, which is estimated to be by the end of 2017

* Planned measures will be negotiated and communicated locally in each country when they become more concrete

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
