BRIEF-Monitise says Elizabeth Buse to step down, Cameron appointed new CEO
#IT Services & Consulting
September 9, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise says Elizabeth Buse to step down, Cameron appointed new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc :

* FY 2015 revenue declined 6 pct to 89.7 mln stg(FY 2014: 95.1 mln stg)

* Group EBITDA loss was 41.8 mln stg, at lower end of company’s guidance range of a 40-50 mln stg loss

* Adjusted loss after tax for year was 55.3 mln stg(FY 2014: 43.7 mln stg)

* Cash capex was at upper end of company’s guidance range at 45.0 mln stg(FY 2014: 26.1 mln stg)

* Elizabeth Buse to step down as CEO and from board, effective 9 September 2015

* Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Lee Cameron appointed CEO, effective September 9, 2015

* Elizabeth will remain with business until end of October

* Revenue growth not expected in FY 2016

* Expectation of EBITDA profitability in H2 FY 2016, and still targeting EBITDA profitability for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
