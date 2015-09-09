FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascendis Health says FY HEPS jumps 25 pct
September 9, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascendis Health says FY HEPS jumps 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd

* FY revenue R2.8 billion up 74%

* FY Headline Earnings Per Share 80 cents per share up 25%

* Total dividend 19 cents per share up 27%

* Normalised HEPS 94 cents per share up 31%

* In South Africa, group is in negotiations for bolt-on acquisitions across all divisions

* Integration of scientific group into medical devices division will enable to create economies of scale between complementary medical businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

