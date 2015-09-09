FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Bank Ltd comments on Good Bank restructuring, to acquire Stangen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd :

* While curator continues to be guided by SARB restructuring proposal in developing proposed transaction

* No final decision will be made in respect of best way to restructure African Bank until curator has reviewed and considered all representations

* African Bank Investments Ltd will sell and transfer its 100 percent shareholding in Stangen to African Bank on Oct. 1, 2015

* Purchase consideration for Stangen is expected to be 1.38 billion rand

* Consideration may increase by up to 50 million rand dependent on actual level of net assets at transfer date

* Curator believes that African Bank should recover consideration paid to ABIL for Stangen through such managed run-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

