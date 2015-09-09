BRIEF-SGL Carbon to issue convertible notes

Sept 9 (Reuters) - SGL Carbon SE :

* To issue convertible notes and simultaneously launch a tender offer for the 190 million euro ($211.91 million) 3.5 percent convertible notes due 2016

* Issuer’s principal shareholders (Skion GmbH, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft - BMW - and VW) have indicated to issuer their intention to subscribe up to 55 percent of convertible bonds

* Pricing is expected to be announced later today and settlement is expected to take place on or around Sept. 14