BRIEF-SGL Carbon to issue convertible notes
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SGL Carbon to issue convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - SGL Carbon SE :

* To issue convertible notes and simultaneously launch a tender offer for the 190 million euro ($211.91 million) 3.5 percent convertible notes due 2016

* Issuer’s principal shareholders (Skion GmbH, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft - BMW - and VW) have indicated to issuer their intention to subscribe up to 55 percent of convertible bonds

* Pricing is expected to be announced later today and settlement is expected to take place on or around Sept. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

