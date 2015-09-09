FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiskars aims to transfer Helsinki ceramics product manufacturing outside Finland
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
September 9, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiskars aims to transfer Helsinki ceramics product manufacturing outside Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Plans changes in the ceramics production in Finland - continues investments in brands, design and product development

* Says these plans are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program

* Plans to transfer ceramics product manufacturing from Helsinki ceramics factory to a partner network outside Finland during 2016

* Employee consultations with Helsinki ceramics factory employees will commence on Sept. 16 covering altogether 130 employees at factory

* Possible permanent reduction of employees is estimated to affect entire personnel in Helsinki ceramics factory

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
