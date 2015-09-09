BRIEF-Fiskars aims to transfer Helsinki ceramics product manufacturing outside Finland

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Plans changes in the ceramics production in Finland - continues investments in brands, design and product development
* Says these plans are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program
* Plans to transfer ceramics product manufacturing from Helsinki ceramics factory to a partner network outside Finland during 2016
* Employee consultations with Helsinki ceramics factory employees will commence on Sept. 16 covering altogether 130 employees at factory
* Possible permanent reduction of employees is estimated to affect entire personnel in Helsinki ceramics factory
