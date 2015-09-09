FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neovacs presents follow-up data from Phase I/IIa clinical trial of IFNalpha-Kinoid
#Healthcare
September 9, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Neovacs presents follow-up data from Phase I/IIa clinical trial of IFNalpha-Kinoid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Neovacs SA :

* Confirms potent and long-lasting biological activity of Ifnalpha-Kinoid 4 years after patient dosing in phase I/IIa trial

* Presented extended follow-up data from the Phase I/IIa clinical trial of IFNalpha-Kinoid during Lupus 2015, the 11th International Congress on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), which took place from Sept 2 to 6 in Vienna, Austria

* This new data, collected as part of the Phase I/IIa extended follow-up study of six IFNalpha-Kinoid-treated patients, demonstrates that anti-IFNalpha neutralizing antibodies generated by IFNalpha-Kinoid continue to be present four years after the first immunization, and maintain the normalization of the IFNalpha signature

* This confirms previously reported results

* The study also highlights the association between anti-IFNalpha neutralizing antibodies and the decreased expression of induced genes associated with B cell activation

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
