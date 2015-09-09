FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: trial results support ZP4207's potential for correction of mild to moderate hypoglycemia
#Healthcare
September 9, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: trial results support ZP4207's potential for correction of mild to moderate hypoglycemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Says results from a multiple-dose phase Ib trial support the potential of Zealand’s stable glucagon analogue, ZP4207, for the correction of mild to moderate hypoglycemia

* Says data demonstrates that ZP4207 was safe and well-tolerated with ability to provide a clinically relevant blood glucose response after repeat daily dosing in healthy volunteers

* Ongoing preparations for next step clinical development of ZP4207 as a single-dose rescue-pen for severe hypoglycemia are progressing according to plan

