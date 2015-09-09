FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijer Electronics signs letter of intent to sell Finnish business to UTU
September 9, 2015

BRIEF-Beijer Electronics signs letter of intent to sell Finnish business to UTU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics AB

* Beijer Electronics signs letter of intent with Finnish UTU

* Says have signed a letter of intent regarding UTU acquiring Beijer Electronics’ finnish business

* Says going forward, UTU will be a supplier of Beijer Electronics’ HMI products, as well as a number of other brands, in Finland.

* Says divestment will have no or limited impact on Beijer Electronics’ financial result in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

