BRIEF-ABN Amro revises FY 2017 targets upwards

Sept 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank NV IPO-ABN.AS:

* ABN Amro revises its financial targets upward

* Has reviewed its financial performance and targets which were set for 2017

* Targets a fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio range of 11.5 pct - 13.5 pct

* Targets a cost/income ratio of 56 pct - 60 pct by 2017

* Targets a return on equity of 10 pct -13 pct in the coming years

* Dividend payout ratio of 50 pct over 2017

* C/I target has not been amended

