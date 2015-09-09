FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABN Amro revises FY 2017 targets upwards
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro revises FY 2017 targets upwards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank NV IPO-ABN.AS:

* ABN Amro revises its financial targets upward

* Has reviewed its financial performance and targets which were set for 2017

* Targets a fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio range of 11.5 pct - 13.5 pct

* Targets a cost/income ratio of 56 pct - 60 pct by 2017

* Targets a return on equity of 10 pct -13 pct in the coming years

* Dividend payout ratio of 50 pct over 2017

* C/I target has not been amended

Source text: abn.com/1Ljiq3e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
