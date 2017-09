Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB :

* To provide broadband to about 4,000 students of Uppsala University

* Deal runs for over 5 years, estimated value is 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.19 million) Source text for Eikon:

