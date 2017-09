Sept 9 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc

* Group revenue increased 180% to eur 97.7 million delivering ebitda (before one-off items) of eur 23.6 million; a group ebitda margin of 24.2%

* group profit before tax at eur 2.7 million, after incurring once-off costs relating to acquisitions of eur 13.5 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)