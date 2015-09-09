BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare FY normalised HEPS up 15 pct to 1219 cents

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Fy revenue up 22% to r36,1 billion

* FY Normalised headline earnings per share, were both 15% higher at 1 219 cents

* Remains exposed to strength of us dollar against its primary trading currencies

* Expected that aspen will experience initial commercial benefits from these synergies towards end of 2016 financial year

* Value created by these initiatives is expected to grow progressively thereafter and aspen is targeting an additional r2.5 billion in ebita from these synergies by 2019 financial year.*

* Fy international business revenue climbed 46% to r18,6 billion

* Net foreign exchange losses of r479 million were incurred, largely as a result of strengthening of us dollar

* Seeking opportunities to expand infant nutritionals business; recently been engaged in talks to explore opportunity

* Fy capital distribution of 216 cents per ordinary share (2014 188 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: