FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Italiaonline announces closing of contribution of 53.87 pct of Seat Pagine Gialle
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
September 9, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italiaonline announces closing of contribution of 53.87 pct of Seat Pagine Gialle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Italiaonline SpA announces the closing of the contribution by Avenue and the Goldentree Funds of 34,619,965,094 ordinary shares corresponding to approximately 53.87 percent of share capital of Seat Pagine Gialle (SEAT) in favor of Italiaonline SpA

* The ordinary shares were originally held by held by GL Europe Luxembourg Srl, GoldenTree Asset Management Lux Srl, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM, LP and San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association

* As a result of contribution, Italiaonline will launch a mandatory tender offer on all of the outstanding ordinary shares of SEAT

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.