FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Promsvyazcapital receives operational control over Bank Vozrozhdenie
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Promsvyazcapital receives operational control over Bank Vozrozhdenie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Promsvyazcapital:

* Says reached an agreement to acquire shares of Bank Vozrozhdenie from its largest shareholder Tatyana Orlova

* It will receive operational control over Bank Vozrozhdenie as of Sept. 10

* Says it is planned that Konstantin Basmanov will be appointed head of Bank Vozrozhdenie

* Bank Vozrozhdenie listing on the stock exchange will be kept and it will return to discussion on parameters of possible deal with Absolut Bank in the near future Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.