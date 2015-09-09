FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inno-Gene signs investment deal with International Technology Ventures
September 9, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Inno-Gene signs investment deal with International Technology Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Inno-Gene SA :

* Signs investment deal with US-based International Technology Ventures, LLC (ITV)

* Contract with ITV concerns creation of new Polish company which will have exclusivity in transfer of whole genome sequencing technology from Illumina INC

* To own 36.5 percent stake in newly established company in exchange for 1.5 million zlotys ($397,372) investment program and aid in obtaining EU subsidies

* Investment contract with ITV to be concluded by the end of Q1 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7748 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

