FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sweden's Sobi says FDA validates Orfadin oral suspension filing
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 10, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sweden's Sobi says FDA validates Orfadin oral suspension filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB

* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) : FDA validates Orfadin oral suspension filing

* Says Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated review of the oral suspension formulation of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)

* Says the dossier was submitted to FDA in June and a formal decision is expected during the second quarter 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.