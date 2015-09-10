FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FirstRand says normalised earnings up 14 pct
September 10, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FirstRand says normalised earnings up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd

* Provisional audited results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2015

* NII increased 16% driven by ongoing growth in advances (+12%) and deposits (+13%).

* Normalised earnings increased 14% to R21.3 billion, and normalised ROE increased slightly to 24.7%.

* Overall operating cost growth was 10% for period

* NPLs continued to reflect a mixed picture with residential mortgages and FNB personal loans showing significant decreases of 18% and 7% respectively,

* Year to June 2016 is expected to display more negative characteristics than year under review.

* Regulatory changes will negatively impact profitability of certain retail lending and transactional business lines.

* Sizwe Errol Nxasana will resign as chief executive officer and executive director of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank with effect from 30 September 2015

* Johan Petrus Burger will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank in place of Sizwe Errol Nxasana with effect from 1 October 2015.

* Alan Patrick Pullinger will be appointed deputy CEO and executive director of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank with effect from 1 Oct 2015.

* Declared a gross cash dividend totalling 210 cents per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

