BRIEF-Spur Corp full-year comparable HEPS up 14.3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spur Corp full-year comparable HEPS up 14.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd :

* FY comparable headline earnings per share up by 14.3 pct

* FY group revenue increased by 3.7 pct to 760.1 million rand, with revenue generated in South Africa growing by 11.7 pct

* Profit before income tax increased by 1.8 pct to 205.4 million rand

* Dividend per share up by 9.1 pct to 132 cents

* Trading conditions were compounded by load-shedding, which reduced local restaurant turnover by an estimated 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

