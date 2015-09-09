BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum to buy back shares at 7 pct premium

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum Ag
* Rhoen-Klinikum ag: ad hoc-notification pursuant to section 15 (1) of the german securities trading act (wertpapierhandelsgesetz - wphg): rhön-klinikum aktiengesellschaft implements share repurchase 2015, terms for repurchase
* Offer price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) paid by company amounts to eur 25.54
* Offer price includes a premium of 7% on reference stock quote of eur 23.8733
* Period for acceptance of repurchase offer of company commences on 11 september 2015, 0:00 hrs
* Period ends, unless prolonged, on 8 october 2015, 24:00 hrs
* Tender ratio for this repurchase offer is 31:3
* Tender ratio for this repurchase offer is 31:3
* Shareholders shall be entitled to corresponding tender rights