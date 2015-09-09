FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recordati unit says Canada grants market authorization for Carbaglu
#Healthcare
September 9, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recordati unit says Canada grants market authorization for Carbaglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* Company’s unit Orphan Europe says Health Canada has granted market authorization for Carbaglu

* Authorization for Carbaglu was granted as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of acute hyperammonemia (high blood level of ammonia) or as a maintenance therapy for chronic hyperammonemia due to the deficiency of the hepatic enzyme N-aceytlglutamate synthase (NAGS) in pediatric and adult patients

* Carbaglu will be imported and distributed in Canada by unit Recordati Rare Diseases Inc

Source text: bit.ly/1g8R5bs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

