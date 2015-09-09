FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-C Quadrat Investment share buyback program to begin Sept. 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - C Quadrat Investment AG :

* Intended volume of share buyback program amounts to up to 218,160 non-par value bearer shares - corresponding up to 5 percent of current share capital

* Counter-value at respective date of acquisition has to be within a range of 1 euro ($1.12) minimum and 60 euros maximum per single share

* Main purpose of share buyback program is possible use of own shares for future acquisitions

* Share buyback program commences on Sept. 14 and is anticipated to continue until (including) Oct. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

