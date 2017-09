Sept 9 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Organics publ AB :

* Scandinavian Organics and Sales Support start nationwide collaboration

* Says goal is to achieve a sales turnover of +50 million Swedish crowns ($5.93 million) in sales in the public sector in 2016

* Sales Support is a Swedish sales company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4378 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)