Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wind Mobile SA :

* Sets issue price of series K shares at 7.80 zloty ($2) per share

* Sets final number of series K shares offered at 150,000 shares in individual tranche and 1,220,000 in institutional tranche

($1 = 3.7726 zlotys)