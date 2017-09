Sept 9 (Reuters) - Capevin Holdings Ltd

* Fy headline earnings per share fell 10.3% to 43.7 cents

* Fy total ordinary dividend per share rose 2.7% to 22.85 cents

* For year ended 30 june 2015 distell’s revenue grew by 10.4% to r19.6 billion on a sales volume increase of 5.7%

* Fy normalised headline earnings per share rose 1.4% to 44.0 cents

* Tough trading conditions are therefore expected to persist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)