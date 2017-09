(Corrects Schlumberger RIC)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bauer Ag

* Bauer group negotiates partnership in deep drilling business

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Schlumberger

* In this LOI negotiations towards a joint venture have been agreed.

* Closing of transaction is planned to be finalized during Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)