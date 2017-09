Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hopscotch Groupe SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 67.7 million euros ($75.53 million) versus 68.1 million euros year ago

* H1 gross margin is 25.4 million euros versus 25.8 million euros year ago

* Expects full year 2015 to be comparable to 2014

* Says Q3 to be still weak but Q4 to be better, however full year 2015 profitabilty to be in sligh decrease Source text: bit.ly/1Nq2Jx8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)