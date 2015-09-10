FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Retail Q2 comparable sales at Argos down 2.8 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Home Retail Q2 comparable sales at Argos down 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Home Retail Group Plc :

* Second quarter trading statement

* Total sales at Argos declined by 0.4 pct to 897 mln stg

* Like-for-like sales at Argos declined by 2.8 pct in quarter

* As anticipated, sales of electrical products continued to decline principally driven by TVS, tablets and white goods

* Total sales at Homebase declined by 2.8 pct to 378 mln stg

* Like-for-like Homebase sales increased by 5.9 pct in quarter

* Approximate 75 basis point gross margin decline was principally driven by adverse impact of previously announced stock clearance activity

* Approximate 125 basis point gross margin improvement at argos

* Outcome for FY generally depends upon christmas trading at argos which, this year, seems less predictable than usual due to a less certain promotional environment - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
