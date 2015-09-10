FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Darty Q1 revenue rises 2.4 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Darty Q1 revenue rises 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Darty Plc :

* Continued market outperformance in France with like-for-like sales up 1.1 per cent

* Belgium returns to positive like-for-like sales

* Successful summer sales and excellent growth in white goods

* Total revenue up 2.4 per cent and like-for-like sales up 1.1 per cent

* Well prepared for “back to school” period with better product availability than last year

* Now seeing strong vision sales ahead of rugby world cup

* Well placed for rest of year

* Objective is to reduce average net debt by around 50 million euros over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
