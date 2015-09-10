FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries lowers Q3 revenue guidance
September 10, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries lowers Q3 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Says Q3 2015 revenue is expected to be below its previously reported guidance due to a weakening of industry conditions in recent weeks

* Now expects that its Q3 2015 revenue will decrease by about 28 to 33 percent (70.0 million euros - 75.0 million euros range) ($78.53 million to $84.14 million) versus the 104.3 million euros reported in Q2 2015

* Previous guidance included revenue decrease of about 15 to 20 percent (83.2 million euros to 88.4 million euros range) versus Q2 2015

* Says fixed and temporary headcount will be reduced by approximately 10 pct by year end 2015

* Anticipates annualized cost savings of approximately 12 million euros -14 million euros

* Incremental restructuring charges related to the overhead re-alignment are anticipated to be less than 1 million euros and are expected to be recorded in Q3-15 and Q4-15 Source text: bit.ly/1hZHEMC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

