Sept 10 (Reuters) - Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Says constructs new building for Domstolsverket (Swedish National Courts Administration) in Sickla

* Investment is of about 830 million Swedish crowns ($98.84 million) and expected rental income excluding extras is 64 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3978 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)